Kazakhstan's honey to pave way to EU marketplaces

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, February 25. Kazakhstan has officially received permission to export honey to European Union nations, Trend reports via Kazakhstan's Agricultural Ministry.

The relevant decision from the European Commission was published on February 21, 2025. This achievement is the fruit of many years of labor by the Ministry of Agriculture of Kazakhstan.

The Ministry has conducted extensive work on developing and implementing the National Residue Monitoring Plan for honey, which became an important step for including Kazakhstan in the list of countries authorized to export this product to the EU.

As part of the preparation, numerous seminars, consultations, and inspections were conducted to ensure compliance with EU requirements. According to Article 2 of the European Commission's Decision, this ruling will take effect on the twentieth day after its publication in the Official Journal of the European Union.

According to the requirements of the EU Commission, to be included in this list, the following documents must be submitted as part of an application sent by the territorial inspection to the Veterinary Control and Supervision Committee for inclusion in the EU list:

A guarantee letter from the territorial inspection committee confirming that the enterprise complies with EU import standards and requirements. Acts of veterinary control and supervision inspection of the enterprise with a conclusion on the compliance of the enterprise with EU requirements. Documents confirming the functioning of the enterprise’s production control system and HACCP system. A completed table with the enterprise’s data in both English and Russian.

The Committee reviews the submitted documents for subsequent submission through the TRACES-NT system to the European Union Commission.

Additionally, for inclusion in the list of approved enterprises authorized to export products to EU countries, the enterprise must meet all the requirements set by EU Regulations for this product.

From January through July 2024, the country produced a total of 91 tons of honey, compared to 132 tons the previous year. The majority came from Shymkent: 82 tons. Four tons were produced in both Almaty and the North Kazakhstan region, and another ton in Kostanay. By the end of 2023, Kazakhstan sold 33,000 centners of honey - 2.3 times more than the previous year.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel