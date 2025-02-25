Uzbekistan appoints new head of statistics agency

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, February 25. Behzod Hamraev has been appointed as the new Director of the Statistics Agency under the President of Uzbekistan by a presidential decree, Trend reports.

Prior to this appointment, Bekhzod Khamrayev served as Deputy Chairman of the Central Bank of Uzbekistan. In connection with his new role, he has been relieved of his previous position.

Khamrayev has been part of the Central Bank system since 2008 and was appointed as Deputy Chairman of the Central Bank in 2020.