Draft law on ratifying Uzbekistan-Azerbaijan allied ties pact passes Parliament

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, February 25. Uzbekistan's Oliy Majlis (Parliament) has approved the draft law on the ratification of the treaty between Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan on allied relations, signed on August 23, 2024, in Tashkent, Trend reports.

The treaty, which was concluded following the first meeting of the Supreme Intergovernmental Council of Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan, has now been forwarded to the Senate of Uzbekistan for further review.

The treaty aims to enhance cooperation in political, economic, and cultural-humanitarian areas, reflecting Uzbekistan’s pragmatic foreign policy in recent years. Key provisions include preventing hostile actions between the two nations, ensuring non-participation in any alliances or blocs aimed against each other, and promoting peaceful solutions in cases of armed aggression by third-party states. Additionally, the treaty focuses on strengthening joint efforts to combat international terrorism, extremism, and organized crime.

Following the ratification of the legislative proposal by the assembly members, the subsequent phase entails its examination by the Senate.

Earlier, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and his Uzbek counterpart Bakhtiyor Saidov signed and approved a “comprehensive program of events to mark the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan”.

