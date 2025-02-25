IsDB, KSrelief sign $100M agreement for Phase 2 of Lives and Livelihoods Fund

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 25. On the sidelines of the 4th Riyadh International Humanitarian Forum, the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) and King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre (KSrelief) signed a Donor Contribution Agreement (DCA) worth US$ 100 million for the second phase of the Lives and Livelihoods Fund (LLF 2.0), Trend reports via the IsDB.

The 5-year agreement was signed by IsDB President, Muhammad Al Jasser, and KSrelief Supervisor General Abdullah Al Rabeeah in Riyadh. The agreement builds on the ongoing partnership between the two organizations and pledges stronger cooperation to accelerate long-term development in 32 IsDB member countries.

Under the new agreement, LLF 2.0 will focus on strengthening member countries' capacity for high-impact development, aligning with their needs and SDG-driven priorities. This collaboration will include both financial and technical assistance to ensure effective project implementation and achieve meaningful results at scale.

Launched in 2016, the Lives and Livelihoods Fund is a US$ 2.5 billion development initiative supported by a global coalition including the Abu Dhabi Fund for Development (ADFD), the Gates Foundation, the IsDB, the Islamic Solidarity Fund for Development (ISFD), KSrelief, and the Qatar Fund for Development (QFFD). The fund provides concessional financing to countries for scaling up primary healthcare, improving livelihoods for smallholder farmers, and enhancing social infrastructure, while addressing issues like climate adaptation and empowering women and youth.

