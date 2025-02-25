Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Economy

Azerbaijan plans to insure beekeeping enterprises - official

Economy Materials 25 February 2025 15:44 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijan plans to insure beekeeping enterprises - official

Follow Trend on

Sadig Javadov
Sadig Javadov
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 25. The Agricultural Insurance Fund of Azerbaijan has plans to introduce insurance for beekeeping enterprises in 2025, said Fuad Sadigov, Chairman of the Board of the fund, Trend reports.

Speaking at the event titled "Agricultural Insurance in Azerbaijan: Development and Perspectives," Sadigov pointed out the aim to broaden the net of crop production insurance, which is currently sitting at 41 percent.

According to Sadigov, this initiative will be executed in a phased approach, with training modules strategically orchestrated to facilitate the overarching process.

Will be updated

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more