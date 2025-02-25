Azerbaijan gears up for delivery of first JF-17 Thunder jets

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 25. Azerbaijan will receive the first batch of Pakistan's JF-17 Thunder combat aircraft shortly, Pakistan's Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar told reporters, Trend reports.

"Azerbaijan will receive the first batch of JF-17 Thunder combat aircraft from Pakistan shortly. Moreover, their joint production is also possible in the future," Tarar said.

The minister added that Azerbaijan has shown great interest in expanding defense cooperation with Pakistan and plans to invest $2 billion in the country.

JF-17 Thunder is a light, multi-purpose jet fighter aircraft developed jointly by Pakistan and China. The aircraft has a single-engine design and air-to-air and air-to-ground combat capabilities, as well as high combat maneuverability at medium and low altitudes, it is distinguished by its effective firepower.

