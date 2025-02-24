Uzbekistan, Oman expand trade, investment cooperation

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, February 24. President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Sultanate of Oman, Badr bin Hamad Al-Busaidi discussed further expanding mutually beneficial cooperation between the two countries, particularly in trade, economic, investment, and financial sectors, Trend reports.

According to the Uzbek president's office, at the beginning of the meeting, the minister conveyed warm greetings and a personal message from Sultan Haitham bin Tariq Al Said of Oman to the Uzbek leader.

Both parties articulated a sense of contentment regarding the burgeoning synergies in intergovernmental relations and commercial affiliations. It was noted that the bilateral trade is increasing, the number of joint ventures is rising, and business events with leading companies from both nations are held regularly.

Strategic focus was directed towards amplifying the portfolio of the current joint investment entity via the initiation of novel collaborative ventures.



In April, the forthcoming convening of the Intergovernmental Commission alongside a collaborative business forum is scheduled to take place.



Moreover, the significance of enhancing inter-parliamentary synergies, fostering cultural and humanitarian dialogues, and instituting direct aerial connectivity was underscored.



The stakeholders engaged in a discourse regarding regional dynamics, encompassing the strategic preparations for the forthcoming second summit of the "Central Asia-Gulf States" dialogue, slated for May in Samarkand, Uzbekistan.

