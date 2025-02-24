Azerbaijan's Baku calls for more international support for humanitarian demining activities

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 24. Baku has called for increasing international support for humanitarian demining activities, Azerbaijan's Deputy Foreign Minister Elnur Mammadov said at the High-level Segment during the 56th Session of the Human Rights Council in Geneva today, Trend reports.

"Regrettably, the massive contamination of territories of Azerbaijan with landmines and other explosive devices remains a significant obstacle to the smooth progress of our reconstruction efforts.

Since the end of the conflict in 2020, up to 400 individuals, among them civilians have fallen victim to landmines.

We reiterate our call for increased international support to humanitarian mine action capacity, and address the negative impact of mines on enjoyment of human rights, and rehabilitation of mine victims," the deputy foreign minister highlighted.

