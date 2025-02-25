Uzbekistan, Hungary discuss strengthening strategic partnership

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, February 25. Uzbekistan and Hungary reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening strategic partnership, Uzbekistan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Bakhtiyor Saidov wrote on his Telegram channel, Trend reports.

"It was a pleasure to have a phone conversation with Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade of Hungary Péter Szijjártó. Our discussion focused on the timely and comprehensive implementation of all agreements reached between the Leaders of Uzbekistan and Hungary, reaffirming our shared commitment to strengthening our strategic partnership," he wrote.

Saidov noted that the sides also exchanged views on deepening cooperation within multilateral frameworks, emphasizing the importance of coordinated efforts to address regional and global challenges.

Earlier, Deputy Head of the International Relations Department of the Hungarian National Tax and Customs Administration Zsuzsa Kecskes noted that Hungary plans to start customs cooperation with Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan this year.

“We have agreements on customs cooperation with Kyrgyzstan, which were signed last year, and their implementation is planned for this year. Similarly, two years ago we signed an agreement on customs cooperation with Uzbekistan, and we plan to start cooperation this year,” she emphasized.

