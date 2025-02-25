EIA forecasts record growth for U.S. solar and battery storage in 2025

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 25. The U.S. power grid is set to add 63 GW of new utility-scale electric-generating capacity in 2025, marking a nearly 30% increase from the 48.6 GW added in 2024, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA), Trend reports.

According to the outlook, solar and battery storage will account for 81% of the new capacity.

The EIA expects 32.5 GW of new utility-scale solar capacity in 2025, following a record 30 GW added in 2024. Texas (11.6 GW) and California (2.9 GW) will account for almost half of the new installations, with additional contributions from Indiana, Arizona, Michigan, Florida, and New York.

Battery storage is also set for record growth, with 18.2 GW projected for 2025, up from 10.3 GW in 2024. The expansion highlights the role of battery storage in balancing supply and demand and stabilizing the grid.

Wind capacity is expected to increase by 7.7 GW in 2025, with Texas, Wyoming, and Massachusetts leading the additions. Offshore wind projects, including Vineyard Wind 1 (800 MW) in Massachusetts and Revolution Wind (715 MW) in Rhode Island, are set to come online.

Natural gas-fired capacity will expand by 4.4 GW, with Utah, Louisiana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and Tennessee accounting for most additions. Notably, the 840-MW Intermountain Power Project in Utah will replace 1,800 MW of retiring coal-fired capacity.