Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan agree on developing energy cooperation

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, February 25. Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan have agreed to develop infrastructure and energy cooperation, as well as to implement joint investment projects, Trend reports.

The President of Kazakhstan met with the Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers – Head of the Presidential Administration of Kyrgyzstan, Adylbek Kasymaliev.

During the meeting, issues concerning the comprehensive deepening of strategic partnership between Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan were discussed.

Congratulating Adylbek Kasymaliev on his appointment as the head of Kyrgyzstan’s Cabinet, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev emphasized that his first official visit to Astana is particularly important for further strengthening the bonds of friendship and alliance between the two fraternal peoples.

“I would like to especially note the dynamic nature of the development of Kazakh-Kyrgyz cooperation. The official visit of the respected Sadyr Japarov to Kazakhstan last year gave a new impulse to our bilateral relations. Taking this opportunity, I would like to convey warm wishes to the respected Sadyr Nurgoyevich,” Tokayev said.

According to the President, one of the main tasks of the governments is to monitor the full implementation of all agreements reached at the highest level. In particular, it is necessary to explore new opportunities for expanding trade turnover, facilitate the prompt launch of the Industrial Trade and Logistics Complex at the Kazakhstan-Kyrgyzstan border, and create favorable conditions for transit and transportation communication.

For his part, Adylbek Kasymaliev expressed gratitude for the hospitality extended to the Kyrgyz delegation on Kazakh soil and conveyed the best wishes from President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov.

“Our President consistently attaches great importance to deepening friendly, good-neighborly relations with brotherly Kazakhstan. Thanks to the agreements reached during high-level meetings, cooperation between Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan is being strengthened in political, trade-economic, water-energy, cultural-humanitarian, and other areas,” said the head of the Government of Kyrgyzstan.

He assured that all tasks set by the heads of state are being thoroughly worked out with their Kazakh colleagues.Special attention during the meeting was given to the implementation of joint investment projects and cooperation in the water-energy sector.



According to the Kyrgyz government, the trade turnover between Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan in 2024 amounted to $1.7 billion. The countries plan to increase bilateral trade to $3 billion by 2030.

