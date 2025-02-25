Kazakhstan, Russia explore joint construction of CHPs in key cities

Photo: Official information source of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, February 25. Kazakhstan and Russia discussed the construction of CHP (Combined Heat and Power stations) in the cities of Kokshetau, Semey, and Ust-Kamenogorsk, Trend reports.

The Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Olzhas Bektenov, and the Deputy Chairman of the Government of the Russian Federation, Alexander Novak, discussed key issues of Kazakh-Russian cooperation in the energy, oil, gas, and infrastructure sectors.

The sides expressed their readiness to jointly implement promising projects. In particular, they discussed the construction of CHPs in the cities of Kokshetau, Semey, and Ust-Kamenogorsk, the modernization of the 3rd and 4th units of the Ekibastuz state district power plant - 2, and other important areas of cooperation.

The inception of energy collaboration between Kazakhstan and Russia can be traced to the early 1990s, after the proclamation of sovereignty. Nonetheless, these dynamics transitioned into a more vigorous phase circa the early 2000s, aligning with the escalation in hydrocarbon valuations. In addition, Rosatom is one of the participants willing to take part in a consortium to build a nuclear power plant in Kazakhstan.