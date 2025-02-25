Maersk achieves milestone with first shipment from Japan via Middle Corridor

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 25. Maersk is pleased to announce a significant advancement in cross-border rail multimodal logistics with the successful completion of the first-ever trial shipment from Japan through the Middle Corridor, seamlessly connecting Asia and Europe, Trend reports.

This successful shipment highlights the Middle Corridor’s potential as a vital trade route, delivering an integrated, efficient, and logistics solution for businesses aiming to connect Asia and Europe. Aligned with Maersk’s offering of providing end-to-end integrated logistics solutions, this achievement underscores our commitment to delivering seamless, reliable, and innovative supply chain solutions to our clients globally.

“We are delighted to achieve this milestone, which reinforces our commitment to enhancing our service offerings and presence in the Japanese market through the Middle Corridor, highlighting that the Middle Corridor is also becoming an important leverage point for diversifying supply chains from China, Japan, and Korea to Georgia, Azerbaijan and landlocked countries of Central Asia, including Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and Turkmenistan,” said Irakli Danelia, Central Asia and Caucasus Region Business Development Head.

This accomplishment sets the foundation for future partnerships and continuous improvements in cross-border logistics, reflecting Maersk’s dedication to excellence, innovation, and integrated global logistics solutions. In an era marked by global supply chain disruptions and geopolitical turbulence, diversification has become essential to mitigate risks. Maersk is committed to offering tailor-made solutions that enable our customers to leverage the Middle Corridor cross-border rail service, enhancing connectivity between East and West while ensuring supply chain resilience.

Min Young Kim, Head of Cargo Risk Management and cross-border transportation at Maersk North East Asia, added, “The Middle Corridor presents an invaluable opportunity for both South Korean and Japanese companies exporting to Europe, offering a reliable and efficient logistics solution that enhances supply chain resilience and reduces transit times. In particular, Japan and South Korean governments have strategically supported this achievement from the perspective of diversifying and strengthening international logistics which can replace conventional transport means and routes. We believe this route will become a critical component of South Korea and Japan’s international trade strategy, and we are excited to support our clients in leveraging this innovative service.”