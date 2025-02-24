Kazakhstan's Tokayev appoints new assistant for internal politics and communications

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, February 24. President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has appointed a new assistant for internal politics and communications, Trend reports via Kazakhstan’s President press service.

"By the decree of the President of Kazakhstan, Arman Orazbaevich Kyrykbaev has been appointed Assistant to the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan for Internal Politics and Communications. He has been relieved of his previous position," the press service of the President said.

Arman Kyrykbaev graduated from the Kazakh State Academy of Management in 1996 with a degree in "Economics" and from the Diplomatic Academy of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan in 2002 with a degree in "International Relations."

From 2015 to 2019, he worked as Deputy Akim (Mayor) of Almaty; from 2020 to 2022, he was the Secretary of the "Nur Otan" party; and from 2022 to 2024, he was Deputy Akim of Almaty. Since March 9, 2024, he has been Head of the Communications Department of the Administration of the President of Kazakhstan.

