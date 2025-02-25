Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Iran
  3. Politics

Iran, Turkmenistan target to boost transit and freight transportation - deputy minister

Politics Materials 25 February 2025 14:25 (UTC +04:00)

Follow Trend on

Elnur Baghishov
Elnur Baghishov
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 25. The goal is to increase transit and freight transportation between Iran and Turkmenistan via rail to 10 million tons by the end of 2027, said Jabbar Ali Zakeri, Deputy Minister for Roads and Urban Development of Iran, Chairman of the Board and President of the Railways of Iran (RAI), Trend reports.

During a meeting in Ashgabat with Azad Atamuradov, Head of the Turkmenistan Railway Department, Zakeri noted that increasing rail freight traffic at the Serakhs border is particularly important.

He drove home the point that rail freight transportation and transit are the bread and butter for Iran. Therefore, Iran will go the extra mile to boost international rail freight transport with neighboring countries.

The Deputy Minister added that the Iranian Railways Company recently decided to activate the Lotfabad border terminal in the Razavi Khorasan province for rail transport. This step will include discounts for freight transportation through the Lotfabad border terminal.

The Executive Director of the Iranian Railways Company further highlighted the point about mending fences with neighboring countries to get the ball rolling on rail transit and freight improvements. He also discussed plans for directing trains from Russia to Pakistan, holding biannual meetings between the railway leaders of Iran and Turkmenistan, reducing the time freight cars spend at the Serakhs station in Turkmenistan, and organizing a quadripartite meeting with the railway leaders of Iran, Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan, and Russia.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more