Iran, Turkmenistan target to boost transit and freight transportation - deputy minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 25. The goal is to increase transit and freight transportation between Iran and Turkmenistan via rail to 10 million tons by the end of 2027, said Jabbar Ali Zakeri, Deputy Minister for Roads and Urban Development of Iran, Chairman of the Board and President of the Railways of Iran (RAI), Trend reports.

During a meeting in Ashgabat with Azad Atamuradov, Head of the Turkmenistan Railway Department, Zakeri noted that increasing rail freight traffic at the Serakhs border is particularly important.

He drove home the point that rail freight transportation and transit are the bread and butter for Iran. Therefore, Iran will go the extra mile to boost international rail freight transport with neighboring countries.

The Deputy Minister added that the Iranian Railways Company recently decided to activate the Lotfabad border terminal in the Razavi Khorasan province for rail transport. This step will include discounts for freight transportation through the Lotfabad border terminal.