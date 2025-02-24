Our friendship, political understanding, union of thought and action with Azerbaijan at international levels have been legendary - Shehbaz Sharif

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 24. In the month of April, In Sha Allah, once everything is discussed and decided, I'll be again deeply honored and extremely happy to receive you again in Islamabad in April to ink these agreements valued at $2 billion, said Prime Minister of Pakistan Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif during a joint press conference with President Ilham Aliyev, Trend reports.

“This will be the first quantum jump in our trade and investment relations and a huge reflection of our fraternal bonds. Because our friendship, political understanding, union of thought and action at international levels, in international forums, have been legendary. I think our business, trade, and investment relations have not reflected the true strength of our relations. I think today we have achieved that target, and In Sha Allah, in a month's time from now, we will celebrate turning this great decision into action,” the Prime Minister pointed out.