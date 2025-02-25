Turkmenistan to host UN conference on landlocked developing countries

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, February 25. Turkmenistan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Rashid Meredov, met with UN Deputy Secretary-General Rabab Fatima in Ashgabat on Monday, Trend reports, citing the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed preparations for the Third United Nations Conference on Landlocked Developing Countries (LLDC 3), set to take place in Turkmenistan later this year. They reviewed organizational matters, key documents, and final reports.

The participants emphasized the significance of the event for sustainable development, transport and digital connectivity, and ensuring food and environmental security. The discussions also highlighted the long-term strategic cooperation between Turkmenistan and the UN, as well as the importance of the initiative declared as the International Year of Peace and Trust.

It was also noted that the geographical isolation of 32 developing landlocked countries, with over 500 million people, creates significant challenges, such as high transportation costs, border delays, and reliance on neighboring countries’ stability and trade policies. This positions them at a disadvantage in global trade, requiring specific strategies to overcome these limitations.

The first LLDC conference was held in 2003 in Almaty, Kazakhstan, and the second in 2014 in Vienna, Austria. These conferences focus on addressing the unique challenges of landlocked countries, such as transportation, trade, and regional integration.

