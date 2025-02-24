Delegates from territories affected by French colonialism join event in Azerbaijan's Baku

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 24. Azerbaijan's Baku has hosted an event with the participation of representatives from overseas territories, small island nations, and regions impacted by French colonial oppression, Trend reports.

The event saw the attendance of journalists and other figures from French-colonized territories, as well as members of Azerbaijan's National Assembly and representatives from the National Forum of Non-Governmental Organizations of Azerbaijan.

The gathering highlighted Azerbaijan’s stance against colonial policies within the framework of the Non-Aligned Movement and the Baku Initiative Group, emphasizing solidarity with countries still suffering from colonialism and their fight against it.

The event also noted that Azerbaijan’s own territories had been under occupation for nearly three decades. Representatives from the National Forum of Non-Governmental Organizations of Azerbaijan invited journalists from colonized overseas territories to visit Karabakh and Eastern Zangezur to witness the impacts of this occupation firsthand.

Abbas Abbasov, Executive Director of the Baku Initiative Group, emphasized that the purpose of the journalists’ visit was to engage in a special communication event.

The event progressed with a dialogic framework.

