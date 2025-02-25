Iran, EU nations seek common ground in nuclear discussions

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 25. Constructive dialog on nuclear issues has continued between officials of the Foreign Ministries of Iran and three European countries (UK, France, and Germany), Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi wrote on X, Trend reports.

According to him, within the framework of Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi's visit to Geneva, they met with foreign ministry officials of the above European countries and held the next round of dialog.

Gharibabadi mentioned that during the dialog, views were exchanged on Iran's nuclear program, as well as on the lifting of sanctions against Iran.

Iran's deputy foreign minister emphasized that all parties have indicated their commitment to finding a diplomatic solution.

The Iranian official added that an agreement was reached on the continuation of the dialogue.

On January 16, 2016, the JCPOA came into force between Iran and the P5+1 group (US, Russia, China, the UK, France, and Germany) regarding Iran’s nuclear program. However, on May 8, 2018, the US withdrew from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) between Iran and the 5+1 group (Russia, China, the UK, France, the US, and Germany) and imposed new sanctions on Iran starting from November 2018.

By the end of 2020, the Iranian parliament decided to pursue a strategic plan in the nuclear sector to counter the sanctions, leading to a suspension of additional steps and the Additional Protocol as per the nuclear agreement.

Consequently, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) faced a reduction in monitoring capabilities by 20–30 percent.

Iran has officially affirmed that its strategy is not to pursue the development of an atomic bomb and that it does not support the production of weapons of mass destruction.

