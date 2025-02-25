EAEU and Iran preparing for free trade agreement's entry into force - Russian FM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 25. We expect the entry into force of the Intergovernmental Agreement between members of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) and Iran on free trade in the near future, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said during a joint press conference with his Iranian counterpart, Abbas Araghchi in Tehran today, Trend reports.

"In the coming months, the dates for the meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation will be determined. Our contacts also continue in a multilateral format, primarily in the context of Iran's obtaining observer status in the Eurasian Economic Union. Of course, this will boost trade turnover across our entire region with our Iranian neighbors," Lavrov also said.

The minister underscored the favorable trajectory in the bilateral trade nexus between Iran and Russia.

"Last year, trade turnover increased by more than 13 percent, and there are all grounds to believe that this trend will continue," he added.

To note, on Tuesday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov made his strategic entry into Tehran for high-level consultations with his Iranian counterpart, following the recent geopolitical dialogues between Moscow and Washington in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. In the context of a succinct diplomatic engagement, Lavrov met with his Iranian counterpart to deliberate on a spectrum of regional dynamics and bilateral considerations.

