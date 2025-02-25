Kazakhstan and Croatia set ambitious goals for future economic co-op

Photo: Official Telegram channel of the Senate of the Parliament of the Republic of Kazakhstan

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, February 25. Kazakhstan and Croatia set ambitious goals for future economic cooperation, focusing on expanding trade, investment, and diplomatic relations, Trend reports via the Senate of the Parliament of the Republic of Kazakhstan.



The issues of interparliamentary cooperation were discussed by Kazakhstani senators with the deputies of the Croatian Sabor. Senators of the Parliament of the Republic of Kazakhstan Andrei Lukin, Marat Kozhaev, and Ainur Argynbekova met with deputies of the Croatian Sabor to develop bilateral relations.

During the meeting, the parties discussed the current state and prospects of cooperation, with a particular focus on strengthening inter-parliamentary dialogue and interaction in international organizations. The senators noted that Kazakhstan views Croatia as an important partner within the European Union and is interested in further expanding cooperation in many areas.

Special attention was given to trade and investment issues. Kazakhstani parliamentarians emphasized that Kazakhstan is aiming to enhance economic cooperation, noting significant potential in the areas of tourism, pharmaceuticals, IT, education, and agriculture. A key topic was the development of mechanisms to support bilateral projects and deepen partnerships within the framework of the Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation.

In addition, the participants of the meeting discussed the prospects of cultural and humanitarian ties. The deputies briefed their Croatian colleagues on key reforms being implemented in Kazakhstan, including in the areas of women's rights protection, youth policy, and combating domestic violence. At the conclusion of the meeting, both sides emphasized the importance of continuing dialogue and expressed confidence in the further development of relations between Kazakhstan and Croatia.

In 2024, the trade turnover between Kazakhstan and Croatia amounted to $282 million, of which $254 million were exports from Kazakhstan to Croatia and $28 million were imports from Croatia to Kazakhstan.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel