Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan discuss freightage along Kashgar-Osh-Irkeshtam corridor

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, February 25. Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan put their heads together to hash out the nuts and bolts of freight transport along the Kashgar-Osh-Irkeshtam multimodal corridor, Trend reports.

The matter was reviewed at a meeting between Uzbekistan's Minister of Transport Ilkhom Makhkamov and the Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan to Uzbekistan Duishonkul Chotonov.

During the meeting, the parties took stock of the current state of play in road and rail transport cooperation. As it was pointed out, this partnership is the bread and butter for the growth of trade and economic ties between the two nations.

The parties kicked around ideas regarding the building of the China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway. They also emphasized the importance of these initiatives in advancing trade and logistics until the completion of the railway project.

Earlier, Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers and Minister for Water Resources, Agriculture, and Processing Industry of Kyrgyzstan Bakyt Torobaev said that landworks for the construction of the China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway are set to begin in April.

He also noted that construction has already started on the Balykchy-Kochkor section, with 38 kilometers completed to date. The work in the Kochkor district is expected to be fully completed by 2026.

