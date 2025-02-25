Chevron appoints new executives in upstream, downstream divisions

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 25. Chevron Corporation has announced senior leadership changes aimed at simplifying its organizational structure and improving operational efficiency, Trend reports.

The company’s Oil, Products & Gas organization will be consolidated into two segments: Upstream and Downstream, Midstream & Chemicals.

Mark Nelson will continue to lead Oil, Products & Gas as vice chairman and executive vice president. The Upstream segment will focus on standardization across Shale & Tight, Base Assets & Emerging Countries, Offshore, Eurasia, and Australia. Clay Neff, currently president of International Exploration and Production, will become president of Upstream, while Bruce Niemeyer, currently president of Americas Exploration and Production, will lead the Shale & Tight division.

The Downstream, Midstream & Chemicals segment will focus on key work processes, including operations, commercial activities, customer engagement, and enterprise value chain optimization. Andy Walz will continue as president of this segment.

Chevron’s technical center will be reorganized to focus on technology, projects, and execution. Ryder Booth, currently vice president of the Mid-Continent Business Unit, will take over as vice president of Technology, Projects & Execution, replacing Balaji Krishnamurthy, who has been appointed president of Chevron Australia.

“These changes will enhance our efficiency and strengthen our long-term competitiveness,” said Mike Wirth, Chevron’s chairman and CEO. “Our new structure will drive innovation and execution while creating value for our shareholders.”

The leadership appointments will take effect between April and July 2025.