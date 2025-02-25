Azerbaijan's preparations for 2025 III CIS Games advance with key meeting

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 25. Active preparations for the 2025 III CIS (Commonwealth of Independent States) Games in Azerbaijan are underway, with the latest online meeting of the organizing working group held on February 24, Trend reports.

During the meeting, where representatives from Azerbaijan, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, and the CIS Executive Committee participated, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Youth and Sports presented information on the progress of the preparations, and proposals for the draft regulations for the III CIS Games were shared for approval by the Physical Education and Sports Council.

The parties came to an agreement that by February 28, the Azerbaijani side would finalize the details of the competitions in various sports, including age categories, in collaboration with the designated responsible individuals.

The states involved in the CIS were requested to designate responsible personnel for the accreditation process of participants using a digital platform and to provide this information to the Azerbaijani Ministry of Youth and Sports by March 7.

The III CIS Games will be held from September 28 through October 8, 2025, in Ganja, in the capacity of "Sports Capital of the Commonwealth," as well as in Yevlakh, Mingachevir, Gabala, Sheki, Goygol, and Khankendi.

Proposals encompass a diverse array of 23 distinct sporting disciplines, with anticipations for athlete invitations extending beyond the CIS realm to include a multitude of international participants.

