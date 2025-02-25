Kazakhstan, Oman discuss joint projects in transport and technology

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, February 25. Kazakhstan and Oman discussed joint projects in the fields of transport and technology, strengthening mutual ties through direct air routes and collaborative initiatives, during a meeting between Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Oman's Foreign Minister Badr Al-Busaidi, Trend reports.

While welcoming Al-Busaidi, Tokayev described Oman as a reliable and trusted partner of Kazakhstan and expressed commitment to further developing cooperation between the two countries. The president noted that there is significant untapped potential to enhance interaction between Kazakhstan and Oman both bilaterally and within the framework of regional and international agendas.

Taking the opportunity, Kazakhstan’s Tokayev conveyed greetings to Sultan Haitham bin Tariq and confirmed the invitation for him to visit Kazakhstan.

"Oman is highly respected in Kazakhstan. Your country generates great interest among our citizens, including businessmen and cultural figures. Therefore, we need to give a strong boost to make our cooperation more diverse and fruitful," said Tokayev.

Oman's foreign minister thanked the President for the warm reception, emphasizing that it reflects the high level of mutual respect between the countries.

"We are following the development of Kazakhstan with great interest. We are deeply impressed by the large-scale reforms aimed at the benefit of the country and its people. The rapid growth of Kazakhstan's economy, its significant role in this region, and the key role the country plays in strengthening neighborly relations for the sake of peace and security are remarkable. We highly appreciate your foreign policy focused on justice and promoting global peace, security, and prosperity," noted the diplomat.

During the meeting, prospects for cooperation in the transport and logistics, agriculture, and cultural-humanitarian sectors, as well as in the field of digitalization, were discussed. The establishment of direct air connections between the two countries was also addressed, which will help strengthen mutual ties.

Additionally, the interlocutors exchanged views on current issues of regional security and cooperation within multilateral organizations.



To note, the last time the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Sultanate of Oman visited Kazakhstan on an official trip was in 2004. This meeting, which took place almost 20 years later, symbolizes the revival of bilateral relations.

