Kyrgyzstan, Albania enact visa-free regime for diplomatic passport holders

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, February 25. The President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Zhaparov has signed a law ratifying the Agreement between the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan and the Council of Ministers of Albania on the exemption from visa requirements for holders of diplomatic and service passports, Trend reports via the Kyrgyz presidential administration.

The agreement was signed on September 23, 2024, in New York.

The law was adopted by the Jogorku Kenesh (Kyrgyz parliament) on January 30, 2025, and is aimed at completing domestic procedures for the agreement to come into force.

According to the agreement, citizens holding diplomatic and service passports of Kyrgyzstan and Albania will be exempt from visa requirements for entry, stay, exit, and transit through the territories of the signatory countries. The duration of stay should not exceed 90 days within 180 days from the date of entry.

Ratifying this agreement will create more favorable conditions for the development of business mobility and simplify the movement of citizens with diplomatic and service passports between the participating states.

