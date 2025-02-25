US tightens sanctions against Iran's oil sector

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 25. The US has thrown a wrench in the works by adding the names of five legal entities and two companies to the sanctions list against Iran, Trend reports via the US State Department.

According to the State Department, Iran's Deputy Minister of Petroleum, Chief Executive Officer of the National Oil Company Hamid Bovard, Manager of the Iranian Oil Terminals Company Abbass Asadrouz, Manager of the South Pars Gas Condensate Terminal Gholamhossein Gerami, Manager of the Kharg Island Oil Terminal Sayyed Ali Miri, and Head of the North Oil Terminal Company Ali Moalemi are the persons thrown into sanctions pot.

Iranian Oil Terminals Company and Kangan Oil Refining Company have also been added to the US sanctions list against Iran's oil sector.

Back in November 2018, the US rolled out a fresh set of sanctions on Iran, all tied up with its nuclear ambitions. Since that time, sanctions have cast a wide net over Iran's oil exports, along with more than 700 banks, companies, and individuals caught in the crossfire.

