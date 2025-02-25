Kazakhstan and Russia discuss co-op in energy sector

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, February 25. President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Deputy Prime Minister of Russia Alexander Novak discussed issues of cooperation in the energy sector, Trend reports.

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met with Deputy Prime Minister of Russia Alexander Novak. During the convening, the sides engaged in a dialogue to explore avenues for enhancing bilateral trade synergies and optimizing economic collaboration.



The president articulated that the current trajectory of Kazakhstan-Russia relations is evolving with remarkable dynamism, underscored by a robust ethos of camaraderie, neighborly cooperation, and strategic partnership.

Novak conveyed greetings from Russian President Vladimir Putin to Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, highlighting the high level of dialogue and cooperation between the two countries. Issues of cooperation in the energy sector were also discussed.

The inception of energy collaboration between Kazakhstan and Russia can be traced to the early 1990s, subsequent to the proclamation of sovereignty. Nonetheless, these dynamics transitioned into a more vigorous phase circa the early 2000s, aligning with the escalation in hydrocarbon valuations.

Russian projects in Kazakhstan include the construction of three combined heat and power plants in Kokshetau, Semey, and Ust-Kamenogorsk. In addition, Rosatom is one of the participants willing to take part in a consortium to build a nuclear power plant in Kazakhstan.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel