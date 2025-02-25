Kazakhstan-China rail transport sees growth in Jan. 2025

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, February 25. In January 2025, the volume of rail transport between Kazakhstan and China reached 2.8 million tons, which is 18 percent more compared to the same period in 2024, Trend reports

"The Dostyk border crossing recorded a 12 percent increase in traffic, reaching 1.5 million tons. Through the Altynkol crossing, 1.3 million tons of cargo were transported, which is 25 percent more compared to January last year," the company reported.

Furthermore, the company mentioned that Kazakhstan's exports to China have seen a five percent uptick, reaching a hefty 1.1 million tons compared to January of last year.

To note, transportation of metal ores between two countries increased by 5 percent (652,000 tons), ferrous metals by 77 percent (104,000 tons), petroleum products by 50 percent (32,000 tons), and other goods (bran, animal feed, vegetable oil) by 30 percent (215,000 tons).