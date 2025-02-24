Kazakhstan strives to spread educational influence via university branches in Kyrgyzstan

Photo: Official information source of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, February 24. The branches of Kazakhstani universities may open in Kyrgyzstan, Trend reports.

According to information, this was announced during a meeting of the prime ministers of the two countries in Astana.

The Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Olzhas Bektenov, and the Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers – Head of the Administration of the President of the Kyrgyz Republic, Adylbek Kasymaliev, who arrived for his first official foreign visit, held talks in Astana in both narrow and extended formats.

The sides discussed the progress of the agreements reached between Kazakhstan’s President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Kyrgyzstan’s President Sadyr Japarov. A wide range of issues was covered, including trade-economic, investment, transit-transport, water-energy, tourism, cultural-humanitarian cooperation, as well as the agricultural sector.

"The trusting relationship between the heads of our states, based on mutual respect and sincere friendship, contributes to bringing multifaceted cooperation to a new level. Strengthening and deepening trade relations brings a multiplicative effect on the development of the economies of both countries. It is pleasing to note that the indicators of mutual trade increased again last year, reaching $1.7 billion. At the same time, we see significant potential for further growth in trade-economic interaction," emphasized Olzhas Bektenov.

In turn, Adylbek Kasymaliev noted that bilateral cooperation between the two neighboring states is of special strategic importance.

''Since ancient times, our neighboring peoples have been united by centuries-old friendship, good-neighborly and brotherly relations, common culture, language, and even customs. I am confident that this meeting will provide an opportunity to exchange views on many issues of mutual interest and develop new proposals that meet the interests of both countries," he added.

In the course of the talks, mechanisms for unlocking the existing potential and increasing trade turnover were discussed.

In the transit-transport sphere, a set of measures is being implemented to increase the capacity of the Kazakhstan-Kyrgyzstan border. Modernization and expansion of road checkpoints at the border, including "Aksu" – "Kamishanovka" and "Besagash" – "Kichi-Kapka," are underway. Development of the "Sortobe" – "Tokmok" and "Aukhatti" – "Ken-Bulun" checkpoints are also planned.

Special attention was paid to water and energy cooperation. The issues of water supply to the Shu and Talas rivers during the growing season, safe operation of the Kirov reservoir, and regional energy security were discussed. Tourism is an important area of mutually beneficial cooperation.

Measures for developing new tourist destinations were discussed, including the creation of cross-border eco-routes, the development of infrastructure for active tourism, and attracting investments in the hotel business.

Moreover, it was noted at the meeting that in the sphere of cultural and humanitarian cooperation this year it is planned to hold Days of Kazakh Cinema in Kyrgyzstan, work is underway to open branches of Kazakh universities in the Kyrgyz Republic.

Following the talks, Prime Minister Olzhas Bektanov emphasized that the government of the Republic of Kazakhstan is ready to support the high dynamics of the Kazakhstan-Kyrgyzstan trade-economic partnership.

Meanwhile, it was reported earlier that Kazakhstan is ready to increase exports to Kyrgyzstan of products in 175 categories totaling more than $203 million. Among them are products of petrochemical, food, metallurgical, engineering, pharmaceutical industries, construction materials, and many others.