Iran releases currency exchange rates for February 25

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 25. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) put up an official exchange rate for foreign currencies on February 25, Trend reports via the CBI.

According to the bank's currency exchange rate, 45 currencies increased compared to February 24.

As for CBI, $1 equals 577,846 rials, and one euro is 605,648 rials, while on February 24, one euro was 600,654 rials.

Currency Rial on February 25 Rial on February 24 1 US dollar USD 577,846 574,425 1 British pound GBP 730,347 725,708 1 Swiss franc CHF 644,433 639,830 1 Swedish króna SEK 54,251 53,938 1 Norwegian krone NOK 52,026 51,539 1 Danish krone DKK 81,155 80,565 1 Indian rupee INR 6,668 6,632 1 UAE dirham AED 157,344 156,413 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 1,872,494 1,861,661 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 206,754 205,534 100 Japanese yens JPY 386,309 384,814 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 74,324 73,930 1 Omani rial OMR 1,500,818 1,493,158 1 Canadian dollar CAD 406,217 403,803 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 331,932 329,749 1 South African rand ZAR 31,468 31,298 1 Turkish lira TRY 15,870 15,767 1 Russian ruble RUB 6,566 6,491 1 Qatari riyal QAR 158,749 157,809 100 Iraqi dinars IQD 44,128 43,837 1 Syrian pound SYP 44 44 1 Australian dollar AUD 367,487 365,701 1 Saudi riyal SAR 154,092 153,180 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 1,536,824 1,527,726 1 Singapore dollar SGD 431,764 429,834 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 475,545 470,962 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 19,540 19,427 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 275 274 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 416,554 414,330 1 Libyan dinar LYD 118,194 117,390 1 Chinese yuan CNY 79,729 79,230 100 Thai baht THB 1,724,164 1,710,259 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 130,985 129,997 1,000 South Korean won KRW 404,044 400,317 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 815,016 810,190 1 euro EUR 605,468 600,654 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 115,029 114,283 1 Georgian lari GEL 205,175 204,793 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 35,472 35,154 1 Afghan afghani AFN 7,820 7,773 1 Belarusian ruble BYN 176,686 175,393 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 339,909 337,897 100 Philippine pesos PHP 998,004 992,527 1 Tajik somoni TJS 53,006 52,484 1 Turkmen manat TMT 165,273 164,121 Venezuelan bolívar VES 9,124 9,070

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 729,054 rials and $1 costs 695,794 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 709,197 rials, and the price of $1 totals 676,843 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 920,000–923,000 rials, while one euro is about 964,000–967,000 rials.

