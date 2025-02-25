Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Iran releases currency exchange rates for February 25

Business Materials 25 February 2025 10:39 (UTC +04:00)

Elnur Baghishov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 25. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) put up an official exchange rate for foreign currencies on February 25, Trend reports via the CBI.

According to the bank's currency exchange rate, 45 currencies increased compared to February 24.

As for CBI, $1 equals 577,846 rials, and one euro is 605,648 rials, while on February 24, one euro was 600,654 rials.

Currency

Rial on February 25

Rial on February 24

1 US dollar

USD

577,846

574,425

1 British pound

GBP

730,347

725,708

1 Swiss franc

CHF

644,433

639,830

1 Swedish króna

SEK

54,251

53,938

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

52,026

51,539

1 Danish krone

DKK

81,155

80,565

1 Indian rupee

INR

6,668

6,632

1 UAE dirham

AED

157,344

156,413

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

1,872,494

1,861,661

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

206,754

205,534

100 Japanese yens

JPY

386,309

384,814

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

74,324

73,930

1 Omani rial

OMR

1,500,818

1,493,158

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

406,217

403,803

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

331,932

329,749

1 South African rand

ZAR

31,468

31,298

1 Turkish lira

TRY

15,870

15,767

1 Russian ruble

RUB

6,566

6,491

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

158,749

157,809

100 Iraqi dinars

IQD

44,128

43,837

1 Syrian pound

SYP

44

44

1 Australian dollar

AUD

367,487

365,701

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

154,092

153,180

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

1,536,824

1,527,726

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

431,764

429,834

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

475,545

470,962

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

19,540

19,427

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

275

274

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

416,554

414,330

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

118,194

117,390

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

79,729

79,230

100 Thai baht

THB

1,724,164

1,710,259

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

130,985

129,997

1,000 South Korean won

KRW

404,044

400,317

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

815,016

810,190

1 euro

EUR

605,468

600,654

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

115,029

114,283

1 Georgian lari

GEL

205,175

204,793

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

35,472

35,154

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

7,820

7,773

1 Belarusian ruble

BYN

176,686

175,393

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

339,909

337,897

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

998,004

992,527

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

53,006

52,484

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

165,273

164,121

Venezuelan bolívar

VES

9,124

9,070

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 729,054 rials and $1 costs 695,794 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 709,197 rials, and the price of $1 totals 676,843 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 920,000–923,000 rials, while one euro is about 964,000–967,000 rials.

