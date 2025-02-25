Agricultural Insurance Fund allocates major investments this year - chairperson

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 25. Investment directions are set at the beginning of each year, and this year alike, the Agricultural Insurance Fund's investment focus is estimated to be around 22 to 23 million manat ($12.9-$13.5 million), said Fuad Sadigov, Chairperson of the Board of the fund, Trend reports.

Speaking at the event titled "Agricultural Insurance in Azerbaijan: Development and Perspectives," Sadigov noted that these funds are invested in government securities and banks with ratings higher than B- by international rating agencies.

"There are only five such banks in the country. We cannot invest in any bank that is not stable. We only invest in state-owned banks, government securities, and banks with ratings higher than B- by international agencies," he said.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel