Azerbaijan's crude oil pricing revealed for Jan. 2025

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 24. Azerbaijan exported 3.5 million tons of crude oil and its derivatives, sourced from bituminous rocks, generating $1.9 billion in revenue in January 2025.

Data obtained by Trend from the State Statistical Committee shows that this represents a notable rise compared to the same period last year, with export volumes increasing by 2 million tons (2.4 times) and export value growing by $1 billion (2.2 times).

Moreover, Azerbaijan exported 1.5 million tons of crude oil and oil products derived from bituminous rocks, valued at $863 million in January 2024.

The bulk of Azerbaijan's oil exports in January went to Italy, with nearly 1.7 million tons of crude oil exported for a value of about $932 million. The average price per ton of oil sold to Italy was $552.6. Meanwhile, the least expensive crude oil was sold to Türkiye, where 8,600 tons were exported for just over $8 million, with an average price of $489.4 per ton.

Romania purchased the highest-priced crude oil, with 184,500 tons exported for a value of $105 million, bringing the average price per ton to $568.

Further details on Azerbaijan's crude oil exports to various countries and their respective prices can be found in the following table:

Country Quantity (tons) Amount (USD) Average Price (USD per ton) Italy 1,687,730 932,715,480 552.6 Germany 409,959 223,278,370 544.6 Czech Republic 364,669 202,264,300 554.6 Croatia 338,949 188,199,240 555.2 Portugal 215,986 109,076,820 505 Romania 184,525 104,822,290 568 UK 130,605 73,435,950 562.3 Greece 94,446 52,588,250 556.8 Ireland 25,316 12,426,280 490.8 Türkiye 8,642 4,228,790 489.4

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel