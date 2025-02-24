Azerbaijan's crude oil pricing revealed for Jan. 2025

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 24. Azerbaijan exported 3.5 million tons of crude oil and its derivatives, sourced from bituminous rocks, generating $1.9 billion in revenue in January 2025.
Data obtained by Trend from the State Statistical Committee shows that this represents a notable rise compared to the same period last year, with export volumes increasing by 2 million tons (2.4 times) and export value growing by $1 billion (2.2 times).
Moreover, Azerbaijan exported 1.5 million tons of crude oil and oil products derived from bituminous rocks, valued at $863 million in January 2024.
The bulk of Azerbaijan's oil exports in January went to Italy, with nearly 1.7 million tons of crude oil exported for a value of about $932 million. The average price per ton of oil sold to Italy was $552.6. Meanwhile, the least expensive crude oil was sold to Türkiye, where 8,600 tons were exported for just over $8 million, with an average price of $489.4 per ton.
Romania purchased the highest-priced crude oil, with 184,500 tons exported for a value of $105 million, bringing the average price per ton to $568.
Further details on Azerbaijan's crude oil exports to various countries and their respective prices can be found in the following table:
|Country
|Quantity (tons)
|Amount (USD)
|Average Price (USD per ton)
|Italy
|1,687,730
|932,715,480
|552.6
|Germany
|409,959
|223,278,370
|544.6
|Czech Republic
|364,669
|202,264,300
|554.6
|Croatia
|338,949
|188,199,240
|555.2
|Portugal
|215,986
|109,076,820
|505
|Romania
|184,525
|104,822,290
|568
|UK
|130,605
|73,435,950
|562.3
|Greece
|94,446
|52,588,250
|556.8
|Ireland
|25,316
|12,426,280
|490.8
|Türkiye
|8,642
|4,228,790
|489.4
