Iran continues peaceful nuclear activities under international oversight – FM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 24. Iran is maintaining its peaceful nuclear activities within the framework of international oversight and the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT), said the country's Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi, Trend reports.

During his address today at the UN Conference on Disarmament (CD) in Geneva, Araghchi emphasized Iran’s commitment to full cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) inspectors to ensure the safety of these activities.

The FM further underscored the criticality of nuclear disarmament, emphasizing that it constitutes a fundamental obligation for UN member states.

"In this delicate period, the threat of nuclear weapons proliferation is a very serious issue," he added.

To recall, on January 16, 2016, the JCPOA came into force between Iran and the P5+1 group (US, Russia, China, the UK, France, and Germany) regarding Iran’s nuclear program. However, on May 8, 2018, the US withdrew from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) between Iran and the 5+1 group (Russia, China, the UK, France, the US, and Germany) and imposed new sanctions on Iran starting from November 2018.

By the end of 2020, the Iranian parliament decided to pursue a strategic plan in the nuclear sector to counter the sanctions, leading to a suspension of additional steps and the Additional Protocol as per the nuclear agreement.

Consequently, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) faced a reduction in monitoring capabilities by 20–30 percent.

Iran has officially affirmed that its strategy is not to pursue the development of an atomic bomb and that it does not support the production of weapons of mass destruction.

