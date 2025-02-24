Accelerating Azerbaijan-Armenia peace accord looms vital for regional growth - Iranian VP

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 24. Accelerating the peace agreement process between Azerbaijan and Armenia would serve the interests of all regional countries, said Iran's Vice President, Mohammad Javad Zarif, Trend reports.

During a meeting today in Tehran with the Ambassador of Armenia to Iran, Grigor Hakobyan, Zarif pointed out that the regional potential could be tapped to iron out local issues.

The VP also underscored the criticality of enhancing inter-regional synergies and leveraging communication conduits within the established legal and regulatory paradigms.

The meeting focused on matters of mutual interest to both sides.

