Oman’s FM arrives on official visit to Kazakhstan

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, February 25. The Foreign Minister of the Sultanate of Oman, Badr bin Hamad Al-Busaidi, has arrived in Kazakhstan for an official visit, Trend reports via Kazakhstan’s Foreign Minisrty.

During his stay, Al-Busaidi is set to hold talks with Kazakhstan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Murat Nurtleu. The negotiations will take place in both narrow and expanded formats, focusing on strengthening bilateral relations and exploring areas for cooperation between the two nations.

To note, the Foreign Minister of the Sultanate of Oman, Badr bin Hamad Al-Busaidi, was on an official visit to Uzbekistan yesterday, where he met with the country's President Shavkat Mirziyoyev and discussed further expanding mutually beneficial cooperation between the two countries, particularly in the trade, economic, investment, and financial sectors.

