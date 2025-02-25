Aydin Mammadov crane vessel rejoins ASCO's fleet following upgrades

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 25. The crane vessel "Aydin Mammadov," owned by the Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Company (ASCO), has completed its major overhaul and is now back in service, Trend reports via ASCO.

The vessel underwent extensive repairs at the Bibiheybat shipyard. During the overhaul, the vessel's 40-ton crane, main and auxiliary engines, pumps, piping systems, and electrical drive and protection systems were all refurbished.

Modern emergency VHF radio stations were installed, and the Inmarsat-C printer system was replaced with a new one. Additional repair and restoration work was carried out on the vessel's command alert system. The living quarters, sanitary facilities, and crew dining areas also received necessary maintenance. Both the underwater and above-water sections of the vessel’s hull were cleaned and painted, with damaged areas replaced, and repair work was completed on the steering system.

Following the overhaul, the crane vessel underwent successful sea trials. It has now returned to its operational duties.

