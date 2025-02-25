French company to renovate hydro unit at Kyrgyzstan's Toktogul HPP

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, February 25. Work will begin on the replacement of the fourth hydro unit at the Toktogul Hydroelectric Power Plant (HPP) as part of its reconstruction project from February 20, 2025, Trend reports.

According to the Ministry of Energy of Kyrgyzstan, the renovation and modernization project will be carried out by the French company GE Hydro, based on a signed contract.

After the reconstruction, the capacity of the Toktogul HPP will increase by an additional 60 MW. The project, which includes replacing all four hydro units at the plant, is expected to be completed by 2025, bringing the total capacity of the station to 1,440 MW, adding 240 MW.

However, during the reconstruction of the hydro unit, the capacity of the Toktogul HPP will temporarily decrease by 300 MW.

The Toktogul HPP is located on the Naryn river near the city of Kara-Kul in the Jalal-Abad region of Kyrgyzstan. It is the second and most powerful stage in the Naryn-Syrdarya cascade of hydroelectric plants and is the largest power plant in Kyrgyzstan. It is operated by Electric Stations JSC and is part of the Toktogul HPP Cascade branch.

GE Hydro France is a developer and manufacturer of a complete range of equipment for hydroelectric power plants. The company provides services for power plant construction, as well as turbines, generators, control systems, hydromechanical equipment, and electronic components.