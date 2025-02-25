Tajikistan sees growth of cashless transactions

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, February 25. A total of 92.4 million cashless transactions were made in Tajikistan using electronic payment tools (bank cards and electronic wallets) in 2024, which is a 61.7 percent increase compared to 2023, Trend reports via the National Bank.

The value of the transactions amounted to 30.4 billion somoni ($2.7 billion), which is a 95.3-percent increase compared to 2023.

The ratio of cash withdrawals to cashless transactions was 73.8 percent to 26.2 percent, with the share of cashless payments rising by 6.6 percentage points compared to the previous year.

The total number of bank cards in the country as of December 31, 2024 hit 8.4 million, up 25.7 percent from the previous year's same date. In addition, the total number of electronic wallets reached 12.1 million, which is 38.6 percent more than on the same date of the previous year.

As many as 65 financial and credit institutions operating in Tajikistan as of December 31, 2024, including 15 conventional banks, 1 Islamic bank, 1 non-bank credit organization, 22 microcredit deposit organizations, 3 microcredit institutions and 23 microcredit funds. The total number of branches of financial and credit institutions at the end of last year totaled 1,928, which is 31 more than the same period in 2023.