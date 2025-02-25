Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan discuss potential for steeling partnership in space industry

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, February 25. Prime Minister of Kazakhstan, Olzhas Bektanov, and Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers – Head of the Presidential Administration of the Kyrgyz Republic, Adylbek Kasymaliyev, discussed the prospects for strengthening cooperation in the digital and space industries, Trend reports.

Kazakhstan’s Prime Minister Olzhas Bektanov and Adylbek Kasymaliyev visited the National Space Center "Kazakhstan Space Flight" and the Digital Government Office of Kazakhstan. The achievements of Kazakhstan’s specialists in the space industry and the development of digital solutions were presented.



At the National Space Center, the Kazakh side presented developments by domestic scientists in the field of Earth remote sensing and space monitoring. The potential applications of these technologies for managing natural resources, monitoring the condition of crops, responding to emergencies, and identifying unauthorized landfills were demonstrated.



In the Digital Government office, the Kyrgyz delegation presented initiatives aimed at improving the efficiency of public services and implementing advanced digital solutions. For example, the "Social Wallet" project allows targeted state support to be provided to certain categories of citizens in a proactive format. Information about the level of social welfare of the population is accumulated in the "Digital Family Map" information system. Analytics are conducted at the regional level, which enables the formation of specific recommendations for each area.



It was also mentioned that, to date, over 6 million Kazakhstani families have been digitized in the system, and their well-being is analyzed based on more than 100 indicators.

An exchange of experiences was held on using artificial intelligence to increase the transparency of government administration. The unified platform for receiving, processing, and analyzing citizens' and businesses' appeals (eOtinish), the notarial information system (eNotary), and the National Artificial Intelligence Platform, which allows developers and government bodies to integrate AI solutions into key sectors, were presented.



The experience of implementing innovative initiatives that contribute to the automation of processes and the improvement of government administration efficiency was highlighted. Currently, the number of users of the eGovernment mobile application eGov reaches 10 million. Through this service, about 1,000 services are available to citizens, with 72 million services provided.



To note, from February 24 to 25, the first official visit to Kazakhstan by the Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers – Head of the Presidential Administration of the Kyrgyz Republic, Adylbek Kasymaliyev, is taking place.