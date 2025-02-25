President Ilham Aliyev signs decree on measures for Azerbaijan's accession to Kimberley Process Certification Scheme

The improvement of the regulatory and legal framework for state control in the import, export, use, circulation, accounting, storage, and monitoring of rough diamonds;

The certification form and issuance procedure are in line with the requirements of the Kimberley Process Certification Scheme for the export of rough diamonds;

Alignment of the customs clearance process for rough diamonds with the Kimberley Process Certification Scheme;

The digitalization of the activities mentioned in subparagraph 1.1.1 of the decree;

The organization of security measures during the import, export, use, circulation, accounting, storage, and monitoring of rough diamonds;

The establishment of laboratories for determining the gemological properties of rough diamonds to support state control, with funding from the state budget to be allocated by the Anti-Monopoly and Consumer Market Control State Agency under the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan;

Taking necessary steps to ensure cooperation with the participants of the Kimberley Process Certification Scheme and resolving related issues;

Addressing any other matters arising from the decree.