Azerbaijan urges secure return of its expelled compatriots from Armenia - deputy minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 24. The safe and dignified return of more than 250,000 Azerbaijanis expelled from Armenia must be ensured, Azerbaijan's Deputy Foreign Minister Elnur Mammadov said at the High-level Segment during the 56th Session of the Human Rights Council in Geneva today, Trend reports.

"Another pressing issue is to ensure the safe and dignified return of more than 250,000 Azerbaijanis expelled from Armenia during the early years of the conflict who remain deprived of their ancestral homeland in blatant violation of international human rights law.

The calls of the Western Azerbaijan Community, once constituting the largest national minority in Armenia, to start a dialogue on the facilitation of their peaceful return remain disregarded and often deliberately misinterpreted by the Armenian Government as a territorial claim by Azerbaijan.

This is an issue of concern for us that requires due consideration by the relevant UN mechanisms," he pointed out.

