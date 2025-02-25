President Ilham Aliyev signs decree on amendments to certain presidential orders

Photo: Press Service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 25. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree regarding amendments to certain presidential orders, Trend reports.

The decree stipulates the cancellation of the second part of the Presidential Order of the Republic of Azerbaijan dated September 30, 2016, No. 1050, which introduced changes to the "Regulations of the State Customs Committee of the Republic of Azerbaijan" approved by Presidential Order No. 646, dated June 4, 2012.

The decree states that the Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Azerbaijan will address the issues raised by this change.

