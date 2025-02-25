Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan move to full digitalization of freight transit permits

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 25. Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan have agreed to fully transition to electronic permits for international freight transport by road, effective from September 1, 2025, the Azerbaijani Land Transport Agency told Trend.

The decision was made during a video conference on February 19, at the regular meeting of the Azerbaijani-Uzbek Commission for International Road Transport.

Based on decisions made within the framework of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), the "E-permit" system was established, allowing the exchange and issuance of electronic permits for international cargo transportation.

Over the past period, the necessary organizational and technical work has been carried out, and an electronic system enabling information exchange between the two countries has been created.

On January 14, 2025, with the participation of the Azerbaijani carrier, and on January 27, 2025, with the participation of the Uzbek carrier, the first test freight transport operations using electronic permits were successfully carried out. Currently, the exchange and issuance of electronic permits between the parties are continuing successfully.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel