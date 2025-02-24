Russian, Tajik Presidents hold talks to strengthen bilateral ties

Photo: Press service of the President of Tajikistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 24. The presidents of Russia and Tajikistan, Vladimir Putin and Emomali Rahmon, discussed enhancing bilateral cooperation during a phone conversation, Trend reports via the Kremlin's press service.

"The leaders expressed satisfaction with the robust strategic partnership between Russia and Tajikistan, detailing specific initiatives to bolster collaboration in trade, economic, cultural, humanitarian, and security domains. Appropriate directives will be issued to the governments, ministries, and agencies of both nations," the service said.

Furthermore, Putin and Rahmon reached a consensus regarding the timeline for their forthcoming bilateral engagements.

To note, the President of Tajikistan is anticipated to participate in commemorative activities in Moscow, Russia, marking the octogenarian milestone of triumph in the Great Patriotic War on May 9.

