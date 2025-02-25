Uzbekistan negotiates footwear production with Chinese Red Dragonfly

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, February 25. The potential for cranking out Chinese footwear in Uzbekistan is viewed as a golden opportunity for bolstering trade ties, Trend reports.

This was announced at a meeting between Deputy Chairman of the Association Uzcharmsanoat Mirsaid Zakhidov and the leadership of the renowned Chinese Red Dragonfly brand.

During the meeting, the first round of negotiations was held to implement the initial agreements reached in 2024 between the Chairman of the Association, Akbar Sultanov, and the brand’s leadership regarding investment cooperation.

The negotiations focused on the import of necessary components for shoe production from China, customs payments, and value-added tax (VAT). Additionally, the possibilities of producing the Chinese brand’s products in Uzbekistan and exporting them to the Russian market were discussed.

In 2024, at the Uzbekistan-China Business Forum held in Chengdu, China, an initial agreement was reached regarding the implementation of a new investment project worth $10 million with the management of the Zhejiang Red Dragonfly Shoes company.

This project is set to open new doors for job creation in Uzbekistan, give a leg up to the footwear industry, and put competitive products on the global stage.

The Chinese brand will visit industrial zones and manufacturing enterprises in Samarkand, Jizzakh, and other regions, where negotiations on producing the brand’s products will take place. This cooperation is expected to be an important step in advancing Uzbekistan’s footwear industry on a global level.

To note, Jianhua Ceramics, a major player in the ceramics sector, is currently executing a substantial capital venture within the Kokand Special Economic Zone, which has now progressed to its concluding phase.

