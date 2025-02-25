Priority areas for joint projects identified under Kyrgyz-Hungarian Development Fund

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, February 25. The bread and butter of joint projects under the Kyrgyz-Hungarian Development Fund has been pinpointed to be agriculture and energy, Trend reports via the Cabinet of the Ministers of Kyrgyzstan.

This matter was discussed during a meeting between Daniyar Amangeldiev, First Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan, and Marton Nagy, Hungarian Minister for National Economy, as part of Amangeldiev's working visit to Hungary.

During the meeting, both parties decided to take a closer look at the projects put forth by the Kyrgyz side under the umbrella of the fund. They also discussed expanding the activities of the Kyrgyz-Hungarian Development Fund, especially in light of the upcoming increase in the fund's authorized capital by $34 million.

Amangeldiev expressed confidence that effective utilization of these funds would open new prospects for implementing strategically important joint projects, strengthening economic relations between Kyrgyzstan and Hungary.

Additionally, the meeting addressed the potential for cooperation within the activities of the State Trading Company of Kyrgyzstan. Amangeldiev also emphasized the need for further collaborative efforts to increase bilateral trade volumes.

In the area of labor migration, the sides discussed employment opportunities for Kyrgyz citizens in Hungary and shook hands on the idea of keeping the ball rolling to finalize a suitable agreement on this front.

Nagy, for his part, remarked that "Kyrgyzstan is a friend of Hungary" and expressed the Hungarian side's readiness to fully support initiatives aimed at strengthening bilateral cooperation and implementing mutually beneficial joint projects.

The Kyrgyz-Hungarian Development Fund was instituted and functions in alignment with a bilateral accord between the Kyrgyz Republic and the Hungarian Government, formalized on April 8, 2021.

