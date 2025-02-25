QatarEnergy to supply helium to China under first direct long-term deal

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 25. QatarEnergy and Guangzhou Guanggang Gases & Energy Co. Ltd (G-gas) have signed a 20-year sales and purchase agreement (SPA) for the supply of 100 million cubic feet per annum of helium from Qatar to China, Trend reports.

This marks the first direct, long-term helium supply agreement between the two countries.

The helium will be sourced from Qatar’s production facilities in Ras Laffan, one of the world’s largest helium production hubs. The agreement was signed at QatarEnergy’s headquarters in Doha, in the presence of Qatar’s Minister of State for Energy Affairs and QatarEnergy’s President and CEO, Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi, along with senior executives from G-gas.

Al-Kaabi highlighted China as a key market for Qatari helium and emphasized that QatarEnergy’s helium capacity is set to expand significantly with the North Field LNG projects. This expansion will support industries that rely on helium, including medical technology, scientific research, high-tech manufacturing, and space exploration.

G-gas, a major industrial gases company in China with over 50 years of experience, specializes in air separation units, gas storage, and distribution solutions.