Economic cooperation between Iran, Russia rapidly expands - FM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 25. Economic cooperation between Iran and Russia is developing rapidly, particularly in the field of bilateral relations, said the Iranian Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi, Trend reports.

Speaking today during a joint press conference with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Tehran, Araghchi mentioned that cooperation between the two countries continues dynamically in various economic sectors, including energy, transportation, railways, transit, agriculture, and more.

The Iranian FM also noted that the next meeting of the joint economic commission between Iran and Russia will be held in April.

To note, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov visited Tehran today to hold talks with Iranian officials.

