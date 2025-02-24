Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan to convene for debut summit

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, February 24. The first-ever trilateral summit of presidents of Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan will be held in Khujand on March 31, 2025, said the Deputy Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Edil Baysalov at the 58th session of the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva, Trend reports via the Kyrgyz Cabinet of Ministers.

Baysalov noted that the final agreement on the Kyrgyz-Tajik state border line was a historic triumph of diplomacy and political will.

"This agreement became possible thanks to the visionary leadership of the President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Zhaparov, and his tireless efforts to ensure peace and stability in the region. We have proven that even the most complex issues can be resolved through dialogue, mutual respect, and trust," he emphasized.

On February 21, 2025, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan signed the final agreement on the delimitation of the Kyrgyz-Tajik border. The length of this border is about 980 km. Negotiations on delimitation have been ongoing since December 2002.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel